JioHotstar unveils fashion business reality series ‘Pitch to Get Rich’

New Delhi: JioHotstar will premiere Pitch to Get Rich on October 20 under its Specials slate, positioning the show as a fashion entrepreneurship competition with real capital on the table.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), the series features a Rs 40 crore investment pool for early-stage founders.

Fourteen shortlisted entrepreneurs will present ideas, tackle operational challenges and seek funding and mentorship across the season.

The judging and investing panel combines entertainment names Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Malaika Arora with business leaders Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak and Vinod Dugar.

Dharmatic CEO Apoorva Mehta said the format aims to bring storytelling to the journey of building fashion businesses. FEF founder Sanjay Nigam called it a Make in India push that pairs exposure with genuine investment opportunities.

The fashion industry rarely sits at the centre of mainstream business reality TV in India. By pairing celebrity mentors with capital from established industrialists, JioHotstar is betting that founder stories in apparel, beauty and lifestyle can travel beyond niche audiences and convert entertainment interest into investable outcomes.