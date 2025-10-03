Meta will use AI chat signals to personalise feeds and ads from December 16

New Delhi: Meta will begin factoring in what people ask and say to its AI assistants when deciding which posts, Reels and advertisements to show across Facebook, Instagram and other apps.

The company says in-product notices will roll out from October 7, ahead of the change taking effect on December 16.

Meta frames this as an extension of its existing recommendation system. If you chat with Meta AI about hiking, you could see more hiking groups, friends’ trail posts and ads for boots. The company says more than 1 billion people now use Meta AI every month.

Controls remain inside Ads Preferences and feed tools, but the company does not offer an opt-out specifically for using AI-chat interactions as a signal. The rollout excludes the UK, the EU and South Korea for now, and applies to people who choose to use Meta AI features. Notifications about the change begin on October 7.

Meta also outlines a few guardrails. It says it will not use conversations about sensitive topics such as religion, political views or health to target ads. Microphone input is only used when a feature explicitly needs it and you have granted permission; an indicator light shows when the mic is active. Cross-app personalisation applies only to accounts you link in Accounts Centre.

For marketers, AI-chat intent adds a fresh stream of high-intent signals that could sharpen targeting and attribution. For users, it raises familiar questions about transparency and choice, even as Meta promises clearer notices and existing ad controls.