Ashok Kumar Jha appointed Principal Advisor at TRAI HQ

New Delhi: The Government of India’s Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has appointed Ashok Kumar Jha, as Principal Advisor at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Headquarters in New Delhi.

Jha, who was serving as Chief General Manager (CGM) at BSNL Assam, will take up his new role on a deputation basis. The appointment, approved by the Competent Authority, is initially for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The DoT issued an Office Memorandum on September 30, 2025, directing that Jha be relieved immediately to assume his assignment at TRAI HQ. His deputation will be governed by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) guidelines, with any issues not addressed in these OMs to be decided according to TRAI policies.

The official communication, signed by Sunil Kumar, Under Secretary to the Government of India, was addressed to the Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, with copies sent to other senior officials, including the PS to the Hon’ble Minister of Communications, PS to Secretary (T), and Vinay Kumar Goel, Deputy Advisor, TRAI.