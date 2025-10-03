Has mainstream media cracked Gen Z? Inside MO’s SLOT, the test of authenticity at scale

New Delhi: With social consumption growing exponentially across platforms and formats, mainstream media is making a calculated push to strengthen its presence in the spaces where Gen Z spends most of their screen time: Instagram, Reels and podcasts. The unstated objective appears to be clear, not just to add incremental viewers but to actively shape cultural conversations for a generation that consumes content differently from previous cohorts.

A compelling example of this strategic pivot is the India Today Group’s MO, an Instagram-first platform targeting Gen Z, which recently launched its podcast series, Secret Lives of Teenagers (SLOT), with Swiggy as the presenting partner.

Buoyed by the success of SLOT, MO by India Today Group is already preparing to launch Season 2 of the podcast series with a major twist.

SLOT presents a candid, unfiltered view of teenagers discussing identity, ambition, mental health, rebellion, love and life online, topics that traditional media often struggles to present with authenticity.

“With SLOT, we’ve created a space that’s raw, real and completely Gen Z, no filters, no borrowed narratives. Digital-first brand MO and its podcast series SLOT bring out the spontaneity of social storytelling. It doubles up as a resource for anyone who wants to understand Gen Z India,” Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group, noted.

This sentiment underlines a growing trend in mainstream media, which is the realisation that simply broadcasting content at scale is no longer sufficient. Understanding Gen Z requires platforms and formats that speak their language, literally and culturally.

Mainstream media and creators

The rise of independent creators has been one of the most disruptive forces in media over the past decade. These creators thrive on intimacy, speed and authenticity, qualities that resonate deeply with younger audiences.

When asked if mainstream media is trying to “catch up” in a space that independent creators have carved out, Prachi Narayan, Managing Partner at Havas Play, said, “Mainstream media isn’t going anywhere; it continues to command massive scale in India. What has changed is the recognition that Gen Z lives on digital platforms like Instagram, Reels and podcasts. This shift is less about catching up and more about fortifying relevance with younger audiences by adapting tone, format and platforms.”

Rather than viewing independent creators as a threat, the mainstream sees an opportunity for collaboration. “Independent creators will continue to thrive because they bring authenticity, relatability and speed that audiences deeply connect with, while mainstream media brings scale, structure and credibility that advertisers trust. Instead of competing, the real opportunity lies in collaboration, where creators lend authenticity and media houses provide amplification, creating a powerful ecosystem that benefits both sides,” Narayan elaborated.

Anil Shankar, Managing Partner at Starcom India, echoed this perspective. “Mainstream media entering Gen Z-first platforms like Reels and podcasts signals a natural evolution. Independent creators will continue to lead with authenticity, but legacy media offers scale, structure and trusted brand partnerships. This isn’t a zero-sum game; it expands the ecosystem. For advertisers, the opportunity lies in reaching youth through credible, brand-safe formats while maintaining cultural resonance. The real value isn’t just visibility or ROI, it’s relevance,” he said.

What insights are brands gaining from Gen Z?

The collaboration between MO and Swiggy shows how brands can engage Gen Z without losing authenticity. Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor’s appearance in every episode of SLOT, with key marketing takeaways, emphasises the importance of first-hand insights.

“Gen Z has rewritten the rules of how we eat, shop and live online. They don’t follow trends, they set them. Secret Lives of Teenagers is a front-row seat to their world, full of raw honesty, humour and bold perspectives. For any brand or parent trying to understand Gen Z, this is where you should start,” Kapoor said.

This integration highlights a key point for marketers: social-first content can serve as both a learning platform and an engagement tool. By offering nuanced, contextually relevant insights, SLOT functions as a natural bridge between brands and Gen Z consumers, while maintaining the credibility and spontaneity that audiences expect from independent creators.

Kaizad Paridwalla, Chief Digital Officer & GM (Mumbai) at BBDO India, explained why this balance is critical for agencies. “For agencies, the real benefit is in the balance. ROI and reach are, of course, important, but for the youth audiences in this attention economy, cultural relevance and credibility are the real currencies. A campaign that feels intrusive will be scrolled past. But a campaign that feels native to the feed, that shows up with the right tonality, in the right context, earns equity far beyond impressions,” said Paridwalla.

The value proposition for advertisers

SLOT illustrates how mainstream media can offer brands a safe yet flexible environment to experiment with social-first storytelling. Narayan’s point about amplification versus authenticity is critical. Brands gain reach and trust by associating with a professionally managed platform, while creators maintain the intimate, relatable qualities that make content sticky.

“Social-first content allows sharper audience targeting and contextual integration, while feeling native and conversational rather than disruptive. Brands like Swiggy can use these formats to experiment with tone, build relatability and engage youth in direct, authentic conversations. For many, it’s also a low-risk, high-engagement entry point into digital, adding agility to the media mix without replacing mainstream investments,” said Narayan of Havas Play.

Paridwalla gave a critical perspective for agencies navigating this landscape. “What independent creators did with agility and authenticity, media houses are now attempting to replicate with structure and scale. What we’re seeing now is an acknowledgement that the future of influence is native, not imposed. So yes, it’s a response to creator-led disruption, but also an overdue evolution to remain relevant to Gen Z and Gen Alpha,” he said.

Why long-term relevance matters

Mainstream media’s recalibration toward Gen Z isn’t just about visibility; it’s about embedding brands into cultural moments.

“It’s a mix of all, but the real driver is long-term brand relevance. Youth audiences today value experiences and authenticity far more than pure visibility, and social-exclusive formats deliver on both reach and cultural stickiness. ROI in this space isn’t just about immediate sales; it’s about owning a ‘share of conversation’ and embedding the brand into cultural moments. For advertisers, the focus is shifting from chasing impressions to creating relevance in the very spaces where culture is being shaped in real time,” Narayan of Havas Play summed this up.

This sentiment is reinforced by Shankar of Starcom. “Legacy media can no longer operate in isolation. For campaigns to resonate with Gen Z, they must combine the reach, structure and credibility of mainstream media with the authentic, nimble storytelling that independent creators deliver,” he said.

The road ahead

The convergence of mainstream media and independent creators signals a transformative phase in India’s media ecosystem. Platforms like MO and series such as SLOT demonstrate that blending scale with authenticity, structure with spontaneity and reach with cultural relevance can create powerful engagement opportunities.

Ultimately, the success of this strategy hinges on media houses’ ability to remain adaptive, experiment with formats and embrace collaborations that reflect the evolving preferences of Gen Z. In doing so, mainstream media doesn’t merely “catch up”; it reshapes the playing field for how brands and audiences connect in the digital age.