P&G to exit Pakistan operations; Gillette Pakistan moves to delist from PSX

Procter & Gamble will discontinue its business in Pakistan and wind down manufacturing and commercial activity, shifting to a third-party distributor model to keep brands on shelves.

Gillette Pakistan, the group’s listed razor unit, has begun steps to delist from the Pakistan Stock Exchange as part of the transition, as per the news reports.

The decision follows P&G’s global restructuring programme and adds Pakistan to a string of footprint changes in recent quarters. Locally, the company said it will serve consumers through imports while it phases out on-ground operations.

Gillette Pakistan’s board has resolved to apply for voluntary delisting and will follow PSX rules on price discovery and shareholder approval. PSX disclosures show the company has filed the delisting item, and the majority owner, Series Acquisition B.V. (a P&G subsidiary), intends to buy back the public float to complete the process.

P&G said day-to-day business will continue during the handover and that affected employees will be considered for roles in other markets or offered separation packages in line with policy and local law.

The Pakistan exit is consistent with P&G’s broader push to simplify its portfolio and operating model amid tariff and demand pressures. Earlier this year, the company outlined plans to cut about 7,000 jobs over two years; it has also shifted Nigeria to an import-only market and transferred its Argentina operations to local partner Newsan.

What it means for shoppers and investors

Availability: P&G brands such as Pampers, Ariel, Always, Safeguard, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Olay, Vicks and Gillette are expected to remain available via imports once the switch to distributors is complete.

Timeline and process: Gillette Pakistan will submit the formal delisting application; PSX will oversee the buyback price and a shareholder vote within the required window. Trading continues until approvals are in place.

Multinationals have faced currency volatility, import costs and policy uncertainty in Pakistan. P&G entered the market in the early 1990s; today’s move aligns the country with the company’s “lighter-asset” approach in selected markets.