Reliance launches Campa Sure at Rs 15 a litre to take on Bisleri, Kinley and Aquafina

New Delhi: Reliance Industries, through its consumer products arm, plans to shake up the packaged water market with the launch of Campa Sure, a budget-friendly bottled water brand priced aggressively to challenge established players like Bisleri, Coca-Cola's Kinley, and PepsiCo's Aquafina.

One can easily draw parallels to the company's transformative entries into telecom with Jio and soft drinks with Campa Cola, questioning whether this low-price tactic will replicate those market-shifting effects in the Rs 20,000-30,000 crore bottled water sector.

Launched in September 2025 and slated for a nationwide rollout in October, Campa Sure starts at Rs 5 for a 250 ml bottle, Rs 15 for one litre (versus Rs 20 for competitors), and Rs 25 for two litres (compared to Rs 30-35 for rivals).

This pricing undercuts the market leaders by 20-30%, aiming to democratise access and capture volume in a category that has seen 40-45% growth over the past five years, fuelled by population expansion, tourism, and limited clean tap water availability.

Reliance is also introducing another brand, Independence, with similarly competitive pricing, such as Rs 20 for a 1.5-litre bottle against Rs 30-35 from incumbents, targeting different market segments and channels.

The strategy echoes Reliance's playbook from previous ventures. In telecom, Jio's free data offers in 2016 upended the industry, forcing consolidations and price wars that expanded market access.

Similarly, after acquiring the Campa Cola brand from Pure Drinks Group in 2023, Reliance priced its soft drinks at Rs 10 for 200 ml, quickly securing a 14% share in key cities and pressuring PepsiCo and Coca-Cola to respond with discounts and new launches.

To execute the rollout, Reliance Consumer Products is partnering with around two dozen regional bottlers in Northern India for production, distribution, and technology tie-ups, without pursuing acquisitions. This approach leverages local expertise while emphasising governance standards and branding to combat counterfeit products, a persistent issue in the category.

The timing aligns with the government's GST 2.0 reforms, effective September 22, 2025, which slashed the tax on packaged drinking water from 18% to 5%.