Apollo Tyres unveils men’s cricket team jersey logo

Following the recent 3-year strategic partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Apollo Tyres unveiled its logo on the Indian men’s cricket team jersey on October 2, 2025, in Ahmedabad, India, before the opening test match against the West Indies.

The Apollo Tyres logo first appeared prominently on the sleeves of women’s team jerseys during their match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Earlier in September 2025, Apollo Tyres bagged Team India’s jersey sponsorship in a deal valued at Rs 579 crore. According to industry sources, JK Cement and Canva also participated in the process. Birla Opus Paints had shown interest but chose not to enter the bidding round.

The company views this collaboration not only as a strategic partnership but also as a matter of national pride. In a statement, the company said, “The presence of the Apollo Tyres logo on the jerseys of both the men’s and women’s teams symbolises a deep commitment to supporting the sport and celebrating the nation’s passion.”

Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres, said, “Our logo appearing on the Indian cricket teams’ jersey is a moment of great honour for us. Cricket unites the nation like no other sport, and through this association, we aim to go the distance with the teams and their supporters, embodying the spirit of determination, resilience and excellence.”