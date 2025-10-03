TRAI recommends single standard, auctions in 13 cities to kick-start digital radio rollout

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has called for a single technology standard across the country, auction of new frequencies in 13 cities, and a simulcast model that combines analogue and digital services in its final recommendations on a digital radio broadcast policy for private broadcasters.

Released on Friday, the recommendations mark the first step towards shifting India’s FM ecosystem to digital radio.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had written to TRAI in April 2024 asking for recommendations under the TRAI Act for formulating a digital radio broadcast policy. TRAI subsequently released a consultation paper in September 2024, invited written submissions, held counter-comments, and organised an Open House Discussion in January 2025.

After examining 43 comments and 13 counter-comments, the regulator finalised its recommendations on October 3, 2025.

Rollout in 13 cities

The first phase of the rollout will cover four A+ cities and nine A category cities. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai in the A+ category, and Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Nagpur in the A category.

Two new spot frequencies will be auctioned in each of these 13 cities. The reserve prices have been fixed city-wise. Mumbai leads with Rs 194.08 crore, followed by Delhi at Rs 177.63 crore, Chennai at Rs 146.68 crore and Kolkata at Rs 79.96 crore.

In the A category, Bengaluru has been fixed at Rs 87.22 crore, Hyderabad at Rs 65.85 crore, Pune at Rs 41.26 crore, Ahmedabad at Rs 40.44 crore, Nagpur at Rs 29.48 crore, Jaipur at Rs 26.89 crore, Surat at Rs 25.89 crore, Lucknow at Rs 24.59 crore and Kanpur at Rs 20.52 crore.

TRAI has said that only two new spot frequencies will be released initially. The auction of remaining frequencies in these cities will be considered after reviewing the outcome of the first round and the development of the receiver device ecosystem.

Auctions and simulcast model

TRAI has proposed that new broadcasters must begin operations in simulcast mode. This will allow them to broadcast one analogue channel, three digital channels and one data channel on a single frequency.

Existing FM operators will also be given the option to migrate to simulcast voluntarily. Once the auction process concludes, existing broadcasters will be given six months to exercise the option to migrate. Migration fees will be based on the difference between the auction-determined price of a city and the proportionate entry fee already paid for the remaining licence period.

Broadcasters choosing to migrate will be required to commence simulcast operations within two years of opting in. The regulator has not fixed a timeline for switching off analogue FM. The sunset date will be decided later after reviewing the progress of digital adoption.

Single technology standard

TRAI has strongly recommended that India adopt a single digital radio technology standard for the VHF Band II spectrum used by FM radio. This, the regulator said, will avoid market fragmentation, reduce costs for both broadcasters and device makers, and ensure consumers can access digital services seamlessly across regions.

In the consultation process, stakeholders were nearly unanimous that a single technology should be adopted. The debate was split between Digital Radio Mondiale and HD Radio, both of which are recognised by the International Telecommunication Union. Some stakeholders favoured DRM, citing its open-source nature, spectrum efficiency and existing installation in millions of cars in India.

Others favoured HD Radio, pointing to its global ecosystem, strong support from automotive manufacturers and ability to simulcast analogue and digital signals.

“Adoption of a single technology will bring certainty to broadcasters, manufacturers and consumers. It will accelerate the development of the ecosystem and simplify rollout,” TRAI said.

TRAI has left the choice to the government, suggesting it can either decide the technology through consultations with broadcasters and manufacturers, or embed the decision in the spectrum auction process.

Licence period, revenue, and regulation

The period of authorisation for digital radio has been set at 15 years. Broadcasters will pay an annual authorisation fee of 4 per cent of Adjusted Gross Revenue for most cities. For hilly, border and island areas, a concessional rate of 2 per cent will apply for the first three years, after which it will be increased to 4 per cent.

The definition of gross revenue will remain the same as in the FM Phase-III policy of 2011, but with one addition. Revenue from streaming of radio channels will also be included in the gross revenue if streaming is done by the broadcaster itself.

TRAI has also retained the ownership limit, saying that no single broadcaster should hold more than 40 per cent of the total spot frequencies in any city. At least three operators must be present in each market. A separate programme code and advertisement code for terrestrial digital radio has been recommended.

Infra and device ecosystem

TRAI has suggested that the government introduce a new authorisation for Radio Broadcasting Infrastructure Providers. These companies would be able to provide digital transmission infrastructure which can then be leased to broadcasters.

However, this will not be mandatory. Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has been asked to share its land, towers and transmission facilities with private broadcasters at concessional rates, provided operational expenses are fully recovered.

The condition for mandatory co-location of transmission infrastructure has been removed, and entities will be allowed to share infrastructure voluntarily, subject to technical and commercial feasibility.

TRAI has also recommended that the government issue an advisory to ensure availability of digital radio receivers in mobile phones and cars. This would be similar to the advisory issued earlier by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for FM receivers in mobile phones.

A high-level steering committee has also been proposed, comprising representatives from MIB, MeitY, radio broadcasters, device manufacturers and technology providers, to monitor market developments and oversee the growth of digital receivers.

Enforcement

TRAI has set strict timelines. Broadcasters who fail to operationalise services within 24 months of frequency assignment will lose the spectrum. They will also be barred from applying for another frequency in the same city for five years.

Digital radio, TRAI noted, allows one analogue channel, three digital channels and one data channel to be broadcast on a single frequency. This increases spectrum efficiency compared to analogue FM, where only one channel can be carried. It also provides superior audio quality, better reception, and the ability to carry additional data such as emergency warnings.

For broadcasters, digital radio creates opportunities to add more channels, target segmented audiences and introduce new services. For listeners, it offers more choice, clearer sound and access to value-added services.

The recommendations will now be examined by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which will take the final call and conduct the auctions.