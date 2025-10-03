Haleon splits global creative between WPP and Publicis

New Delhi: Consumer healthcare powerhouse Haleon has announced a consolidation of its global creative account, dividing the responsibilities between advertising giants WPP and Publicis Groupe after a competitive review.

The move reduces Haleon's agency partners from three to two, with Interpublic Group (IPG) choosing not to participate in the process.

Haleon, which emerged as an independent entity following its spin-off from GSK in 2022, manages a diverse portfolio of brands across categories, such as oral care, digestive health, pain management, respiratory health, and vitamin mineral supplements.

Products under its umbrella include Advil, Centrum Vitamins, Sensodyne, Eno, Iodex, Crocin, Otrivin, Paradontax, and Polident, with a significant footprint in markets like India.

The company has previously collaborated with agencies such as Grey London for campaigns on brands like Aquafresh.

The new structure assigns creative duties by category to enhance focus and efficiency. WPP will lead on wellness and continue overseeing oral health, including Sensodyne Toothpaste and Aquafresh. Publicis Groupe will manage the remaining portfolio, encompassing over-the-counter brands.

The decision aligns with Haleon's substantial marketing investments, estimated at $1.2 billion in global media spending for 2024 by Comvergence.

This shift occurs amid broader industry consolidations in the healthcare sector, including Bayer's recent move to centralise its $752 million media and creative accounts with IPG and Kenvue's ongoing global agency review for brands like Aveeno and Listerine.