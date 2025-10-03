Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds launches Navarambh with Shilpa Shetty

New Delhi: Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds has launched its latest campaign film featuring brand ambassador and investor Shilpa Shetty, introducing Navarambh - a bridal jewellery collection designed for the new-age bride.

The campaign film captures the heartfelt emotion and essence of wedding gifting for a daughter, with Navarambh emerging as the ultimate gift of love and new beginnings.

Right from Karwa Chauth dinners to cocktail parties, from Diwali celebrations to anniversaries, Navarambh redefines bridal jewellery by going beyond the locker to become an integral part of her everyday and special moments.

Shilpa Shetty, brand ambassador and investor at Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, said: “Navarambh is truly special! It is for the bride who carries a new vision and embraces every moment with grace and style. It’s jewellery that is timeless yet practical, a treasure she can adorn on multiple occasions, making it the perfect gift for the start of her new journey.”

Adding to this, Pooja Sheth Madhavan, Founder & Managing Director, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, said, “At Limelight, we believe in redefining the way jewellery is perceived and worn. With Navarambh, we wanted to create a collection that resonates with the aspirations of today’s bride: versatile, elegant, and truly meaningful. It’s more than jewellery; it’s a celebration of her new beginnings. We believe this narrative will deeply resonate with today’s bride, who seeks jewellery that mirrors her individuality, celebrates her milestones, and goes beyond being locked away to truly become part of her life

Rupali Shrivastava, Chief Marketing Officer, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, added, “With Navarambh, we are rolling out one of our most extensive campaigns yet across digital platforms, print, television, and in-store experiences to ensure we reach brides and families at every touchpoint of their jewellery journey. The campaign film beautifully captures how Navarambh offers a practical solution for today’s bride.

Watch the film here: