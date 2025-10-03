Meta rolls out ‘Business AI’, a sales concierge for websites, ads and chats

New Delhi: Meta has launched Business AI, a plug-and-play sales agent that brands can add to their websites and use inside Facebook and Instagram campaigns.

The tool is pitched as a shortcut to guided shopping and lead conversion without custom coding. Currently, it is live for eligible businesses in the United States with plans for adding more countries soon.

Business AI can be customised in Meta Business Suite and trains on a brand’s website, product catalogue, past social posts and ad campaigns. It handles customer questions, nudges people from discovery to purchase, and can be surfaced directly from Meta ads that show quick-tap prompts leading into a chat experience. Meta positions it as free at launch, with all conversations saved back in the Business Suite inbox for follow-ups.

Alongside the shopper-facing bot, Meta is introducing a Meta AI business assistant inside Ads Manager and Business Support Home. It promises campaign tips, diagnostics and help with account issues such as spend limits. Meta plans limited access for select small businesses this year, with broader availability in 2026.

The update cycle also adds:

• Virtual try-ons that let people see clothing from an ad on their own photo.

• Post-click personalised pages that reassemble details based on a user’s query and interests.

• AI-generated music, dubbing and HDR enhancement for video ads, plus persona-based image generation that tailors creatives to different audience types.

• Expanded creator discovery and APIs, and AI sticker CTAs rolling to more formats.

This launch lands as Meta prepares to use people’s interactions with its AI features to personalise content and ads across its apps from December 16, 2025. Notifications begin October 7, and there is no opt-out for those who choose to use Meta AI.

The policy excludes the UK, EU and South Korea. Meta says sensitive topics like religion, health or politics won’t be used for ad targeting. The company cites 1 billion monthly users for Meta AI.

For marketers, Business AI stitches together media and messaging with on-site chat, promising fewer drop-offs between an impression and a sale. It also pushes more commerce data into Meta’s stack just as the company starts leaning on AI chat signals for targeting and recommendations. Expect stronger retargeting and measurement and fresh questions on data use and competitive leakage when the bot lives outside Meta’s walled garden.