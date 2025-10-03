Coca-Cola India lines up Thums Up XForce, BodyArmor Lyte for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

New Delhi: Coca-Cola India will activate two brands at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, with Thums Up XForce as the official beverage partner and BodyArmor Lyte ORS as the hydration partner.

The tournament will be played across Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam and Navi Mumbai.

The company will lean on its national distribution to place a wider portfolio in and around venues while pushing two distinct brands: Thums Up XForce for mass fan reach and BodyArmor Lyte ORS for athlete-led hydration. The activation sits within Coca-Cola’s existing global relationship with the ICC.

Building on its campaigns like “Thums Up Utha, India India Macha,” #PalatDe, #TaanePalatDe, and “Utha Thums Up, Jagaa Toofan” during ICC tournaments, Olympics and Paralympics, Thums Up has long celebrated the spirit of sport.

Now, with its latest no-sugar beverage, Thums Up XForce, the brand carries this legacy forward with the same attitude.

Complementing this, BodyArmor Lyte ORS, Coca-Cola’s sports drink, reinforces the brand’s commitment to bringing advanced hydration to athletes and fans at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

Splitting the brief across an Indian flagship (Thums Up) and a performance drink (BodyArmor) gives the company coverage across fan merchandise, retail bundles and athlete content, rather than a single hero brand doing all the heavy lifting.

Coca-Cola India said the tournament is a chance to “strengthen consumer connections” at scale through its network of retailers.

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice-President, Coca-Cola India, said, "Coca-Cola India is uniquely positioned to deliver refreshment at scale through our nationwide distribution network, reaching every corner where cricket is celebrated. For us, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is an opportunity to strengthen consumer connections and create lasting value for our partners and retailers. By bringing our portfolio to millions of fans and athletes, we are not only supporting the game on the ground but also creating moments that make cricket a shared experience nationwide."

Shantanu Gangane, IMX (Integrated Marketing Experience) Lead, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, added, “Women’s sports in India are at an inflection point, drawing new audiences and shaping how the next generation experiences cricket. At Coca-Cola in India, our strategy is to be at the center of these cultural shifts by creating experiences that connect deeply with consumers. Thums Up XForce and BodyArmor Lyte ORS, bring complementary strengths, one rooted in bold identity and heritage, the other in cutting-edge hydration. Together, they allow us to engage fans not just as spectators, but as participants in a larger movement where sport, culture, and brands converge.”