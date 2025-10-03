ET Now Swadesh celebrates its fourth anniversary with special programming lineup

New Delhi: Hindi business news channel ET Now Swadesh is marking its fourth anniversary today with a special programming slate titled Swadesh Ke Chaar Saal, Bharosa Beshumaar.

The channel has stacked the day with segments featuring names such as Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, Swarup Mohanty of Mirae Asset Investment, Samir Arora of Helios Capital, Devina Mehra of First Global and Gautam Shah of Goldilocks Global Research.

Another block brings Radhika Gupta of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Cheenu Gupta of HSBC Mutual Fund, Manish Sonthalia of Emkay Investment Managers, Feroze Azeez of Anand Rathi Wealth and Rishi Anand of Aadhar Housing Finance.

Two exchange-focused interviews anchor the day, with Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, and Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO of BSE. The mutual fund session features Vishal Kapoor, Vice Chairman of AMFI.

Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group, said the channel’s four-year run coincides with a wider retail participation boom. He cited demat accounts rising from seven crore to twenty-five crore since 2020 and called financial awareness the foundation of empowerment. He added that the next phase will focus on deeper inclusion while keeping analysis sharp and actionable.

ET Now Swadesh says the anniversary slate is designed to underline consistent habits like SIPs, risk management and long-term planning, rather than just stock tips, and to keep the focus on what helps viewers make better money decisions.