Spotify expands programmatic reach with Amazon DSP and Yahoo DSP

Spotify has opened its audio and video ad inventory to Amazon DSP buyers and rolled out a direct integration with Yahoo DSP, in a push to make buying, creative and measurement on the platform more automated and omnichannel.

Under the Amazon Ads deal, advertisers can purchase Spotify streaming audio and video across nine markets — the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Mexico — with more countries to follow in 2026.

Amazon positions the tie-up as combining its shopping, streaming and browsing signals with Spotify’s 696 million monthly users for full-funnel planning and attribution.

Yahoo’s integration plugs Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX) directly into Yahoo DSP, enabling audio, video and display buying with identity-based targeting via Yahoo ConnectID. Yahoo says early campaigns buying Spotify through its DSP saw conversion rates improve by nearly 70% and cost per action fall by almost 90% between July and September 2025.

Spotify also flagged supporting partnerships and tools: ID5 for improved programmatic addressability across Europe; a Smartly collaboration to bring Spotify Ads Manager inventory and AI-assisted creative into Smartly’s workflow; and an upcoming Split Testing feature to compare creative elements against KPIs such as completion rate, CTR, CPC and cost per conversion. In 2026, Megaphone-hosted podcast publishers will be able to book private marketplace deals via SAX.

The company says its automated buying channels are scaling fast. Since the April launch of Spotify Ad Exchange, the number of advertisers using it has risen 142%; on Ads Manager, Web Traffic objective campaigns delivered 103% higher page-view rates than brand-awareness campaigns, and App Install objective campaigns achieved 4.3x higher install rates than non-optimised campaigns.

“By combining Amazon’s diverse audiences and first-party signals with Spotify’s high-quality content and engaged fan base, we’re creating new and meaningful ways for advertisers to amplify their omnichannel strategies,” said Meredith Goldman, Director, Amazon DSP at Amazon Ads. Spotify’s Brian Berner, Global Head of Advertising Sales and Partnerships, added that the upgrades give advertisers “greater control and flexibility” to reach Spotify’s global audience and “drive impact”.