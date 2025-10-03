Sony and Accenture launch AdEdge to open TV advertising to SMBs

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), in collaboration with Accenture, launched Sony AdEdge Centre of Excellence (CoE), an integrated advertising platform designed to open up cross-platform advertising opportunities for India’s small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and emerging brands.

Television has long been India’s most trusted and impactful storytelling medium, yet for many SMBs, the high entry barriers of price and scale have limited their participation.

Sony AdEdge lowers those barriers. Through this new platform, growth-stage advertisers can now harness SPNI’s television properties, from Kaun Banega Crorepati and Indian Idol, to CID and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In a statement, SPNI said that by combining SPNI’s brand-building strength with Accenture’s AI-driven targeting, analytics and media strategy expertise, Sony AdEdge enables SMBs to plan and execute campaigns that reach mass audiences and deliver measurable outcomes.

“This collaboration is aimed at democratising access to premium advertising inventory and creating a new growth engine for emerging Indian brands,” it added.

The Sony AdEdge CoE offers a consultative model with flexible buying options and leverages Accenture’s analytics to give SMBs precise audience targeting, post-campaign measurement and seamless scalability across platforms.

Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “We’re witnessing an unprecedented transformation in India’s advertising ecosystem, and SMBs represent the next frontier of growth. With AdEdge, we’re not just opening the doors of TV to SMBs – we’re reimagining how growing brands can leverage India’s most powerful media assets at the right scale, with the right tools, and at the right price.”

Berjesh Chawla, MD and Lead – Communications, Media and Technology, Accenture in India, added, “By placing the power of data-driven advertising into the hands of SMBs, we are enabling them to expand reach, boost agility, and maximise campaign effectiveness. This collaboration is designed to break down traditional barriers, unlocking full-funnel, cross-platform advertising that is accessible, flexible, and profitable for emerging businesses.”