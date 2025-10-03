Grey global CEO Laura Maness moves on

New Delhi: Laura Maness, the global CEO of Grey (a WPP-owned advertising agency), has announced her departure after three years in the role.

According to the news reports, she announced her departure during a global town hall meeting in New York on October 2, 2025.

The position will not be filled, with Grey transitioning to a co-leadership model instead, stated the news reports

No explicit reasons for her exit were provided, but it follows Grey's recent structural changes, including a shift in reporting lines from AKQA to Ogilvy in May 2025. Grey will remain a standalone brand under Ogilvy's umbrella.

Under the new model, global chief creative officer Gabriel Schmitt and global chief client officer Jason Kahner (a 20-year Grey veteran) will co-lead the agency, focusing on creative output and client relationships, respectively.

They will collaborate with global chief strategy officer Jonathan Lee to form a leadership "trifecta." Market leadership remains unchanged, with Agnes Fischer in New York, Conrad Persons in London, and Sarah Trombetta in APAC.