India’s esports industry welcomes MeitY draft rules, sees path for structured growth

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has stirred a wave in India’s esports and gaming ecosystem with the unveiling of the Draft for the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2025 (“Draft Rules”), and the simultaneous invitation for stakeholder feedback. Industry leaders are welcoming this move as a long-awaited step toward formalising and legitimising esports in the country.

Akshat Rathee

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, weighed in on the implications of the draft, emphasising its potential to professionalise the sector. He said, "By bringing esports firmly under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the government has recognised esports as a legitimate sport while creating a framework for structured growth. This should accelerate grassroots programs, open the door for state and district-level championships, and ensure players see a clear career pathway much like traditional sports. It also boosts investor and sponsor confidence, which is critical to scaling prize pools, infrastructure, and IP development."

Rathee added a note of caution, highlighting the importance of expertise and impartiality in shaping the future of the industry. "At the same time, the composition, impartiality, and industry knowledge of the proposed Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) will be of utmost importance. We expect that the right stakeholders, those who have worked in this industry since its inception and deeply understand the ecosystem, will be included to guide it forward. Esports is one of the most aspirational industries for India’s youth, and this step ensures that companies like NODWIN Gaming can continue to build a sustainable, world-class ecosystem that competes globally while remaining rooted in India’s sporting fabric."

Animesh Agarwal

For Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL, the move signals a turning point for societal acceptance and professional growth. He said, "This is a landmark moment for India’s gaming and esports industry. Official recognition and a clear distinction provide much-needed legitimacy and clarity to players, creators, organisations, investors and other stakeholders. This distinction is important as it opens the door to greater societal and parental acceptance, encouraging new talent to pursue esports with the same dignity as cricket, football or badminton. It also reassures brands and investors that they are entering a structured, regulated ecosystem. This clarity is set to attract more brands and partners, unlocking larger sponsorships, creator collaborations, and grassroots programs. Esports in India is no longer just a trend. It’s a legitimate career path, and S8UL is leading the way."

Vishal Parekh

Meanwhile, Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer of CyberPowerPC India, welcomed the government’s strategic vision while pointing out the nuances of regulating gaming. He said, "The government’s focus on gaming and e-sports is an encouraging signal that India sees the sector’s cultural and economic potential. Many games today sit in a grey area between skill-based competition and social entertainment, which can make regulatory jurisdiction complex. In this context, the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) will play a key role in providing clarity, aligning ministries, and ensuring a transparent and predictable registration process, so developers can innovate with confidence. Beyond registration, building a robust ecosystem, including dedicated infrastructure, training academies, recognition of players as athletes, and supportive policies, will unlock significant opportunities across jobs, startups, content creation, broadcasting, and global tournaments. With the right balance of creativity, compliance, and economic vision, India can emerge as a global hub for competitive gaming and innovation."

With these reactions, it is evident that stakeholders are viewing MeitY’s draft rules not just as regulatory guidelines but as a catalyst for transforming esports into a structured, sustainable, and globally competitive industry. The feedback process now becomes a critical stage, with the industry hoping that its insights will help shape a framework that balances innovation, compliance, and opportunity. MeitY has emphasised that all feedback must be submitted in a rule-wise manner by October 31 deadline.