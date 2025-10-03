Jasprit Bumrah is the new face of Ralph Lauren’s Polo 67 in India

New Delhi: Ralph Lauren Fragrances has signed India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the ambassador for Polo 67 in the Indian market, unveiling a campaign that leans on themes of discipline, determination and quiet leadership.

Charles-Alexandre Boczmak, General Manager, L’Oréal International Distribution, SAPMENA, said Bumrah’s journey “perfectly reflects the timeless yet vibrant and contemporary vision” of the brand. Bumrah called the association “an honour,” adding that the fragrance story of designing your dreams through grit resonates with his career.

Positioned as an athletic, performance-led spin on the house’s iconic men’s line, Polo 67 Eau de Parfum is crafted by master perfumer Marie Salamagne with a warm-woody profile and fresh, fruity facets. The recipe highlights pineapple accord, green mandarin and bergamot up top; sesame seed, cypress and lavandin at the heart; and a base of vetiver, cedarwood and benzoin.

Ralph Lauren Fragrances said the Bumrah-fronted campaign will “reignite” the Polo franchise for a new cohort of consumers who value self-expression alongside performance. The brand’s broader portfolio spans Ralph’s Club, Polo Blue, Polo Red, Polo Earth, Romance and more.