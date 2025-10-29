Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 29, 2025

- Oct 29, 2025 15:33 IST
Fulcrum Digital appoints Gulveen Kaur as Senior Vice President, Insurance
Gulveen Kaur will oversee Fulcrum Digital’s global insurance practice, focusing on digital transformation, technology solutions, and domain-led innovation. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 15:00 IST
ZEE Entertainment appoints R. Gopalan as non-Executive, non-Independent director
Mr Gopalan, who has been serving as an Independent Director on the company’s board since November 25, 2019, has also chaired the board for the past six years. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 14:50 IST
Omnicom-IPG merger may fold DDB into TBWA
BBDO will continue as a standalone global network. On the IPG side, McCann is expected to retain its identity, while MullenLowe will reportedly be paired with FCB. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 13:32 IST
FCB Neo appoints Saksham Kohli as President
Kohli brings over two decades of experience in integrated communications, digital strategy, and creative transformation across leading brands. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 13:30 IST
1702 Digital appoints Vishal Dhar as Vice President, Digital
Bringing extensive experience in marketing and business growth, Vishal Dhar will oversee digital strategy and performance initiatives at 1702 Digital. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 13:26 IST
Bingo! brings Indian ghosts back to life with ‘Desi Bhoot Bachao’
The film blends satire and social commentary through a spoof news protest where forgotten Indian ghosts demand recognition, reviving local horror legends. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 12:36 IST
Srinivasan Swamy receives AFAA Hall of Fame honour at AdAsia Beijing
The R K Swamy Chairman was recognised for over four decades of leadership and service to global advertising bodies at the AdAsia Beijing gathering. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 12:20 IST
Threads introduces Advantage+ catalogue and carousel ads in latest Meta update
The latest update brings expanded ad capabilities, 4:5 image support, and new creative tools, following steady API growth and global ad rollout. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 11:55 IST
Amit Shah to share views on Bihar’s development at News18 India’s ‘Sabse Bada Dangal 2025’
The Patna event gathers national and state leaders for candid discussions on Bihar’s governance, political dynamics, and future development roadmap. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 11:48 IST
How human behaviour guides brands in the age of algorithms
Dentsu’s 2026 Media Trends report, ‘Human Truths in the Algorithmic Era’, explores how simplicity, sociability, and attention continue to shape media and marketing worldwide. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 11:13 IST
Former Big Tech leaders launch TheFifth.AI in India to bridge strategy execution gap
TheFifth.AI, co-founded by leaders from global tech and consulting, introduces a model merging AI systems and operational know-how to deliver sustainable business results. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 11:01 IST
Jindal Steel names Gautam Malhotra as Chief Executive Officer
Malhotra, who joined Jindal Steel in 2024, takes over as CEO following his work across mining, sales, HR, logistics, and technology functions. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 10:59 IST
Dentsu’s Merkle data breach: Employee bank details and salary info potentially exposed
The company said the incident may have exposed sensitive personal and financial information belonging to current and former employees and, in some cases clients and suppliers. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 10:38 IST
Sanya Malhotra turns a bride-seeing into a fun influencer shoot for Joy Personal Care
The new film reimagines a classic ‘bride-seeing’ scene through a playful, influencer-style twist, as Sanya Malhotra spotlights Joy’s Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 10:22 IST
Highly awarded creative work is nearly twice as effective, but only when brands commit
WARC’s new analysis says award-winning creativity drives sales, brand equity and market impact when it’s properly backed. TV is no longer the lone hero; emotional and rational messaging now work in tandem, earned media is being treated like a revenue engine, and the most effective ideas are the ones brands commit to and keep investing in. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 10:13 IST
Amit Khare takes additional charge as Sansad TV CEO
Khare succeeds Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, who was assigned additional charge of Sansad TV in July this year and is currently serving an extension. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 10:09 IST
WaveX partners with T-Hub to support India’s media-tech and creative startups
The partnership, formalised through an MoU, seeks to provide incubation, mentorship, and infrastructure support for startups in India’s AVGC-XR and media-tech sectors. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 10:06 IST
Amazon India to lay off up to 1,100 employees amid global corporate restructuring
This latest round of layoffs builds on previous reductions; Amazon trimmed about 27,000 jobs in 2022 and 2023 amid post-pandemic adjustments. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 09:44 IST
CNN-News18 unveils nominees for 15th Indian of the Year awards
The 2025 edition introduces new categories like Global Indian and Influencer to reflect India’s expanding presence across industries. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 09:39 IST
PepsiCo unveils new corporate brand identity after 25 years
PepsiCo has introduced a new global brand identity that it says reflects what the company is today: a 500-brand food and beverage portfolio with sustainability, consumer obsession and “smiles” at the center—not just Pepsi. Read more...
- Oct 29, 2025 09:26 IST
How Airtel Payments Bank is branding “Safe Second Account” as new money habit in India
Airtel Payments Bank is trying to turn “Safe Second Account” into a banking habit: keep savings in your primary bank, and park only spending money in a second Airtel account for UPI and daily payments. CMO Pooja Sablok says the goal is long-term trust, not celebrity-led noise or performance chasing. Read more...
