New Delhi: YouTube has announced the Indian artists joining its Foundry Class of 2025, singer Pragati Nagpal, pop artist Tanishka Bahl, and rapper-producer Chaar Diwaari (Garv Taneja).

The initiative, which supports independent musicians through creative guidance, platform strategy, and promotional resources, continues to highlight how digital ecosystems are reshaping pathways to music discovery and artist development in India.

India’s independent music scene has seen growing momentum, with artists leveraging digital tools to connect directly with audiences. The three musicians in this year’s cohort reflect diverse influences, from pop and indie to experimental hip-hop, underscoring how YouTube’s infrastructure has become central to building visibility and creative sustainability in the country’s evolving music landscape.

“YouTube has been such a big part of where it all started for me,” said Pragati. “It’s where I learned, grew, and met people who believed in my music. Being part of Foundry 2025 feels like a full-circle moment, and a new start at the same time.”

At 22, New Delhi-based emcee and producer Garv Taneja, known as Chaar Diwaari, has developed a signature sound blending hip-hop with gruff electronic textures and psychedelic dubstep.

He taught himself production and video editing using YouTube’s tutorials and now uses the platform to experiment and refine his craft. For Chaar Diwaari, authenticity is central to his creative expression, with tracks like Jhaag and Thehra reflecting his genre-fluid approach.

Singer-songwriter Pragati Nagpal began her musical journey during the lockdown, posting covers on YouTube before building a dedicated audience.

Her blend of pop melodies and emotional storytelling helped her move from bedroom recordings to mainstream recognition. She has since released collaborations such as Pehla Nasha 2.0 with Armaan Malik, represented India at Cannes, and toured with Himesh Reshammiya.

Pop artist Tanishka Bahl’s sound fuses contemporary pop, indie, and Indian influences. Trained formally in music and inspired by her mother’s singing, she uses her channel to share both her songs and her personal journey.

Her approach, combining transparency with musical experimentation, has allowed her to build a strong digital presence while maintaining artistic independence.