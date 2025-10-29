FCB Neo appoints Saksham Kohli as President

New Delhi: FCB Neo, part of FCB India, has appointed Saksham Kohli as President. He will report to Ashima Mehra, Chief Executive Officer, FCB Neo.

Kohli brings over two decades of experience in integrated communications, having worked with agencies such as Ogilvy, Publicis, FCB Ulka, and Cheil Worldwide.

His expertise lies in developing digital-first marketing strategies that combine creativity, data, and technology. Over his career, he has led work across brands including Samsung, BMW MINI, KFC, Pernod Ricard, Perfetti, Aircel, and Kohler.

Ashima Mehra, CEO, FCB Neo, said, “We’re excited to welcome Saksham to lead FCB Neo across markets. His depth of experience in building digital ecosystems, scaling media platforms, and shaping transformation across technology and innovation makes him a powerful catalyst for the future we are creating at FCB Neo.”

Commenting on his new role, Saksham Kohli, President, FCB Neo, said, “It’s an agile and digitally centric world we live in. The web today isn’t just where people consume content, it’s become a modern distribution engine for building and scaling brands. The skill lies in remaining rooted in strong brand thinking while producing work that cuts through with relevance and speed across platforms and at every point in the consumer journey. At FCB Neo, with Dheeraj, Ashima, and Mayuresh leading, the vision is clear, and I’m eager to play my part in it.”