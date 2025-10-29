Srinivasan Swamy receives AFAA Hall of Fame honour at AdAsia Beijing

New Delhi: Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman of R K Swamy, has been inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) during AdAsia Beijing, in recognition of his long-standing contribution to the advertising and marketing communications industry. The honour was conferred in the presence of delegates from 32 countries.

Raymond So, Immediate Past President of AFAA, presented the accolade, describing it as the highest honour bestowed by the federation. The citation highlighted Swamy’s extensive career spanning more than four decades, during which he has held leadership roles across several industry bodies in India and abroad.

Swamy has led the R K Swamy Hansa Group for over 25 years and has served as Chairman of the AFAA, the International Advertising Association (IAA), and the Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations (CAAAA).

He has also held multiple presidencies within India, including at the IAA India Chapter, the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC), the All India Management Association (AIMA), and the Madras Management Association, among others.

He has been associated with several landmark industry events, such as the inception of GoaFest, the IAA World Congress 2019, and the IAA Silver Jubilee Summit in Kochi. The citation also noted his involvement in initiatives related to education, healthcare, culture, and community development.

Over the years, Swamy has received several national and international recognitions for his contributions to the field, including honours from the Japan Advertising Association, IAA Global, AdStar Korea, and the AFAA. He has also been the recipient of multiple lifetime achievement awards from industry bodies and academic institutions in India.

The AFAA Hall of Fame recognition adds to Swamy’s extensive list of accolades, reflecting his continued influence and leadership in the global marketing and communications community.