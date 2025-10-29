Jindal Steel names Gautam Malhotra as Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi: Jindal Steel has appointed Gautam Malhotra as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

The appointment was approved at a meeting of the company’s board.

Jindal Steel stated that it announces “appointment of Mr. Gautam Malhotra, as the Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, effective October 28, 2025.”

Malhotra joined Jindal Steel in May 2024 and has since worked across various functions including mining, production, human resources, logistics, technology, artificial intelligence integration, and sales.

According to the company, he has contributed to strengthening the commercial value chain across sales and marketing, logistics, IT, and HR, with a focus on sales generation, go-to-market strategy, logistics support, and HR development for the commercial function.

An MBA graduate from Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, Malhotra has more than 19 years of experience spanning operations, supply chain, sales, marketing, strategy, finance, and mergers and acquisitions.