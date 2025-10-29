New Delhi: WaveX, the startup accelerator initiative under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, has entered into a partnership with T-Hub to strengthen India’s creative, content, and media-technology startup ecosystem.
The collaboration was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed and exchanged by the chief executives of WaveX and T-Hub in the presence of Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, Government of Telangana; and other senior officials.
Speaking at the event, Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said that India’s AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) sector is witnessing rapid growth and emerging as a major driver of the creative economy.
He noted that WaveX has been conceptualised as a national accelerator platform to nurture startups and empower creators in media, entertainment, and immersive technology.
Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana, said that the partnership between WaveX and T-Hub will help in creating a nationwide ecosystem for creative entrepreneurship. He added that it will support young creators in transitioning from individual participants to organised business units, enabling them to scale globally.
The collaboration is expected to provide Indian startups with structured incubation, mentorship, and access to infrastructure and industry networks.
Supported by T-Hub as the anchor institution, WaveX will establish up to ten incubation centres across India under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. These centres are intended to function as innovation hubs for startups and creators within the AVGC-XR ecosystem.