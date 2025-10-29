Sanya Malhotra turns a bride-seeing into a fun influencer shoot for Joy Personal Care

New Delhi: Joy Personal Care, the Indian personal care brand under RSH Global, has launched a new television commercial (TVC) for its Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream featuring actor Sanya Malhotra.

The refreshed campaign will run across television, digital platforms, social media, and influencer collaborations.

The film portrays a modern take on the traditional ‘bride-seeing’ moment, where Malhotra’s character surprises the prospective groom’s family by turning the occasion into an influencer-style video shoot.

Assisted by her parents, she demonstrates the Joy Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream while describing it as one of the “OG products” she trusts. The ad concludes with a family dance sequence underscored by the brand message, Joy Beautiful by Nature.

Sunil Agarwal, Co-founder and Chairman of RSH Global, said, “Joy Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream has always been more than just a product, it is a part of households that has consistently delivered on its promise of nourishment and trust. It enjoys a strong consumer demand and loyalty, which speaks volumes about its efficacy.

He added, “With this new TVC, we wanted to highlight the product’s timeless relevance in a fun, contemporary way while staying true to our brand’s ethos. As a home-grown brand we see it as our responsibility to nurture such legacy products, ensuring they remain meaningful for evolving consumer needs. This reintroduction celebrates a product that has stood the test of time, reinforcing Joy’s position in the skincare category while strengthening its connection with consumers.”

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of RSH Global, added, “Consumer preferences in skincare are becoming more fragmented, with younger audiences prioritising authenticity, effectiveness, and simplicity. Joy Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream, known for its ‘deep moisturisation’, has been a trusted choice for years. Bringing it back into the spotlight with Sanya Malhotra lends a fresh, contemporary perspective.”

Sanya Malhotra said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of another exciting campaign for a brand I truly admire. Joy Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream has been a trusted part of Indian households for years. I’ve always loved using the product for the ‘deep moisturisation’ it provides, and shooting this campaign was a lot of fun, the playful twist in the film gives it a fresh, lively feel.”

Watch the campaign films: