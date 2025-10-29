How human behaviour guides brands in the age of algorithms

New Delhi: Dentsu has released its 2026 Media Trends report titled Human Truths in the Algorithmic Era, exploring how three enduring human behaviours, simplicity, sociability, and attention, continue to shape the future of media, marketing, and business growth.

Now in its 16th edition, the annual report examines the global shifts influencing marketing and media investment. As artificial intelligence, automation, and cultural convergence redefine how people discover, connect, and consume content, dentsu identifies the consistent human behaviours that continue to influence these changes and how brands can build around them.

“In an age where every click and scroll is influenced by algorithms, the most powerful insights remain human,” said Will Swayne, Global Practice President, Media and Integrated Solutions, dentsu.

“Brands must focus on what remains stable over time by rooting their strategic thinking in core, invariable human behaviours to rigorously evaluate where to invest in the Algorithmic Era.”

The report notes that while convenience dominates in a complex world, emotional connection remains equally important. It suggests that brands need to design experiences that both simplify and surprise, with opportunities emerging in areas such as Search Experience Optimisation across conversational and multimodal interfaces, strategic use of Agentic AI, and managing the ‘Friction Paradox’.

As digital ecosystems evolve, connection remains central to human interaction. The report highlights how communities and creators increasingly define cultural narratives, from Reddit discussions to streaming fandoms. Brands that enable participation through shared experiences, nostalgia, and interactive formats can build stronger engagement and advocacy.

With attention becoming one of marketing’s rarest commodities, dentsu’s research indicates that effectiveness will depend on quality rather than volume. It points to AI-generated audience insights, NextGen video for measurable brand impact, and emerging entertainment formats such as sports documentaries, gaming, anime, and microdramas as key drivers of cultural relevance.

Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative & Media Brands, South Asia, dentsu, said, “In a world ruled by algorithms, human truths remain our compass. Technology opens doors, but empathy, creativity, and understanding people will determine who truly wins."

He added, "Simplicity, sociability, and attention are not just insights, they are the foundation for brands that want to grow, lead, and stay relevant in 2026. This report gives brands practical frameworks to anchor strategy in these truths, seek fresh growth opportunities, and turn creativity into measurable impact.”