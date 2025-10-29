New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced the appointment of R. Gopalan as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the company, effective November 25, 2025. The decision was approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 16, 2025, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Gopalan, who has been serving as an Independent Director on the company’s board since November 25, 2019, has also chaired the board for the past six years. His current term as Independent Director is set to expire on November 24, 2025. The latest appointment marks his transition from an independent to a non-independent role within the board.

An officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with a career spanning over four decades, Gopalan has held several key positions in the Government of India, including Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Secretary, Department of Financial Services; and Member, Public Enterprises Selection Board. He also served as CMD of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Tidel Parks Limited, and Tamil Nadu Agro Industries Corporation Limited.

He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Management from Harvard University, an MA in Economics from Boston University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Madras.

He has extensive experience in economic policy, financial institutions management, infrastructure financing, and international trade negotiations, having represented India at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Zee Entertainment confirmed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting approval, obtained at the time of his initial appointment in 2019, remains valid and no further regulatory consent is required for this appointment.

The company will now seek shareholder approval for his appointment through an ordinary resolution via postal ballot.

In line with Regulation 17(1A) of SEBI’s Listing Regulations, ZEEL will also approach shareholders with a special resolution for Gopalan’s continuation on the board before he attains the age of 75 in April 2027.

Gopalan will receive remuneration in the form of sitting fees, profit-linked commission, and reimbursement of expenses as permitted under the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board has recommended the resolution for shareholder approval, noting that no other director or key managerial personnel has any financial or other interest in the matter apart from Gopalan himself.