1702 Digital appoints Vishal Dhar as Vice President, Digital

New Delhi: 1702 Digital has appointed Vishal Dhar as Vice President, Digital, strengthening its leadership team and digital strategy operations.

Based in Mumbai, Dhar will lead performance marketing and innovation-focused initiatives, collaborating closely with the company’s senior leadership to enhance its integrated marketing and transformation offerings.

Dhar brings extensive experience in digital transformation, marketing strategy, and brand growth. He has previously overseen large-scale campaigns that combined creativity with data-led insights to deliver measurable outcomes.

Speaking on his appointment, Vishal Dhar said, “I’m thrilled to join 1702 Digital at a time when the digital space is evolving faster than ever. The agency’s bold approach, creative agility, and focus on impact-driven results resonate deeply with my own vision. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of 1702’s growth and driving success for our clients.”

Mihir Joshi, Co-founder at 1702 Digital, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Vishal to the 1702 family. His experience and strategic mindset will further elevate our digital capabilities and strengthen our position as a leading partner for brands looking to achieve transformative growth through digital innovation.”

Aanchal Arora, Founder and Managing Director of 1702 Digital, added, “We’re excited to welcome Vishal to the 1702 family. His experience and understanding of the evolving digital landscape make him a perfect fit for our next phase of growth. As we continue to expand our digital ecosystem, Vishal’s leadership and strategic insight will play a pivotal role in elevating our capabilities and reinforcing 1702 Digital’s position as a creative powerhouse.”