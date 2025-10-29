New Delhi: PepsiCo has unveiled a new corporate brand identity for the first time in almost 25 years, positioning the refresh as a signal of how the company wants to be seen in 2025 and beyond.

The US-based food and beverage company, which was founded 60 years ago through the merger of Pepsi and Lay’s, announced that the new look is intended to reflect the evolution of PepsiCo.

The group now spans more than 500 brands, including Tostitos, Gatorade, Quaker, Siete and poppi, and employs more than 300,000 people in markets that range from American convenience stores to supermarkets in Cairo, São Paulo and Shanghai.

PepsiCo said the new identity is not just a logo change. It is an attempt to communicate the company’s scale, category breadth and ambitions in areas like sustainability and consumer centricity. Internally, it is being described as a visual marker of transformation.

“Our new identity boldly reflects who we are in 2025. A company with expansive reach, aiming for positive impact across the globe and an unmatched family of beloved food and drink brands,” said Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo.

The company also acknowledged that most people still primarily associate the corporate name with the Pepsi Cola brand rather than the full portfolio. Only 21% of consumers can name a PepsiCo brand other than Pepsi, according to the company. The new corporate system is intended to make that portfolio more visible and unified.

Inside the new logo

At the centre of the refreshed design is the letter P. PepsiCo describes it as a nod to its heritage but says it is shaped by other forms sitting around it. Those surrounding shapes are meant to stand for values the company wants to push forward: consumer focus, sustainability and taste. PepsiCo says the idea is that the P only truly emerges when all those elements sit together, which is also how the company wants to frame its purpose.

The new colour palette is drawn from what PepsiCo calls “the real world.” The tones reference soil, ingredients, and the look of refreshing drinks, and are also intended to hint at the company’s sustainability platform, pep+. The typeface is custom, uses lowercase letters and is deliberately more approachable.

The most visible cue is a smile. PepsiCo says the smile sits at the foundation of the new mark and becomes the shorthand for the corporate mission, summed up in the line “Food. Drinks. Smiles.”

“Our refreshed corporate brand is a beautiful expression of both who we are as a company today and our aspiration for the future,” said Jane Wakely, Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer, International Foods. “By putting smiles at the heart of our visual identity, we are signalling our obsession with consumers. That obsession fuels our growth.”

PepsiCo said the new system is also meant to mirror how it operates today. The company pointed to a few pillars it wants the design to carry: innovation across its brands, simplification and modernisation at a corporate level, and a stated push to be more sustainable and more resilient.

Rollout plan

The new identity will first appear across PepsiCo’s owned digital surfaces. The company has already begun redesigning PepsiCo.com and its global LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok channels.

From there, the system will be phased in across markets and physical touchpoints. PepsiCo said that includes packaging across its food and beverage lines, office spaces, signage and other branded environments. The aim is to more clearly link the individual consumer brands back to a single parent.

PepsiCo framed the rebrand as both an outward signal and an internal rallying device. The company said it wants employees and consumers to read the same intent: that PepsiCo is modern, globally scaled, focused on growth and built around what it calls “creating more smiles with every sip and every bite.”

“This is PepsiCo,” the company said in its announcement. “Food. Drinks. Smiles.”