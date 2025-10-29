New Delhi: When a brand as recognisable as PepsiCo changes its face, it raises the question, why now? After nearly 25 years, the company has unveiled a new corporate identity, one it says mirrors the transformation of PepsiCo into a more modern, consumer-focused, and purpose-led organisation.

It marks a significant moment for a company whose story began six decades ago with the coming together of Pepsi and Lay’s. Over time, that partnership has expanded into a global family of more than 500 brands, from Tostitos and Gatorade to Quaker, Siete and poppi, employing over 300,000 people across continents. Yet, even as the business diversified and entered new markets, the corporate logo remained unchanged, a relic of another era.

According to the company, the refreshed identity represents a shift towards simplification, modernisation and sustainability, while also acknowledging the scale of its food and beverage portfolio.

The redesign also responds to an internal insight: only 21% of consumers could name a PepsiCo brand beyond Pepsi itself. For a company built on variety, that disconnect had become hard to ignore.

“Our new identity boldly reflects who we are in 2025: a company with expansive reach, aiming for positive impact across the globe and an unmatched family of beloved food and drink brands,” said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta.

At the centre of the new logo is the letter “P”, a subtle nod to the company’s heritage. But rather than standing alone, it’s formed through a series of surrounding shapes, symbols representing the values that will steer PepsiCo’s future: consumer centricity, sustainability and great taste.

The “P” comes into view only when these elements align, a design choice meant to capture the idea that the company’s purpose takes shape through connection.

The rebrand also brings a more grounded aesthetic. The colour palette draws from the natural world, from the soil that nourishes crops to the vivid tones of its drinks, while the lowercase typeface conveys a sense of approachability, reflecting the company’s consumer-first mindset.

“Our refreshed corporate brand is a beautiful expression of both who we are as a company today and our aspiration for the future, reflecting our wide portfolio of beloved foods and drinks brands,” said Jane Wakely, Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer, International Foods.

“By putting smiles at the heart of our visual identity, we’re signaling our obsession with consumers, and that obsession fuels our growth.”

For PepsiCo, this rebrand is less about a logo and more about legacy, reconnecting the company’s visual identity with its evolving purpose and people. As the organisation put it, “This is PepsiCo: Food. Drinks. Smiles.”