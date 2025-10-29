Amit Shah to share views on Bihar’s development at News18 India’s ‘Sabse Bada Dangal 2025’

New Delhi: News18 India will host its political conclave, Sabse Bada Dangal Bihar 2025, in Patna on October 29, ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The day-long event will feature political leaders and policymakers discussing the state’s development priorities, governance models, and electoral outlook.

Among the key sessions is an interaction with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is expected to share his perspective on Bihar’s development, political landscape, and the broader national context.

The event will begin with a debate featuring Waris Pathan (AIMIM), Abhay Dubey (Congress), and Ajay Alok (BJP), followed by an address from Ravi Shankar Prasad, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha).

Other sessions will include discussions with Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister; Pawan Khera, Chairman of Media and Publicity, AICC; Guru Prakash Paswan (BJP); Divjyoti (VIP); Rajiv Ranjan (JDU); and journalist Kanhaiya Bhelari.

Rajneet Ranjan, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha, Congress), and Samrat Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, are also scheduled to participate in individual sessions, while Manoj Tiwari, MP (Lok Sabha), will feature in a separate discussion. The conclave’s agenda further includes sessions with Keshav Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Mukesh Sahani, Founder of VIP; and Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

Later sessions will feature Rajiv Pratap Rudy, MP (Lok Sabha), sharing his views on Bihar’s economic trajectory, and Chirag Paswan, Union Minister, discussing his outlook on the state’s future. The event is expected to conclude with a discussion featuring Sanjay Jha, National President of JDU and MP (Rajya Sabha).

According to the organisers, Sabse Bada Dangal Bihar 2025 is structured to provide multiple perspectives on Bihar’s political and developmental roadmap, featuring voices from across the political spectrum.