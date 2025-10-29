Amit Khare takes additional charge as Sansad TV CEO

New Delhi: Retired bureaucrat Amit Khare will take over as the chief executive officer of Sansad TV while continuing to serve as secretary to the Vice President of India.

According to a notification issued by Sansad TV, “The Governing Council of Sansad TV has decided that Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.), presently holding the post of secretary to Hon’ble Vice President of India, shall discharge the functions of CEO, Sansad TV, in addition to his existing responsibilities, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Khare succeeds Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, who had been given additional charge of the broadcaster in July this year. Singh is currently on extension, which is set to conclude next month.