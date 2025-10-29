New Delhi: ShareChat has appointed Soumitra Maity as Head of PR and Communications.

Maity brings close to 10 years of experience in corporate and capital markets communication, with a background in reputation management, stakeholder messaging and executive positioning.

In this role, he will oversee ShareChat’s external narrative and work on shaping how the brand is viewed by key audiences, including investors, regulators and the media.

Before joining ShareChat, Maity was Associate Director at MSL India. Over the course of his career, he has worked on mandates spanning consumer tech, fintech and global payments, with stints at Edelman, Ruder Finn and MSL.

His work has included reputation recovery, aligning internal and external stakeholders, and building leadership visibility during sensitive or high-growth phases.

Outside of work, Maity is a former semi-professional footballer and still spends most of his downtime on the pitch.