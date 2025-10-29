Former Big Tech leaders launch TheFifth.AI in India to bridge strategy execution gap

New Delhi: TheFifth.AI, a marketing transformation and consumer consulting firm founded by former Big Tech and industry leaders, has officially launched with a focus on linking strategy with measurable business execution for consumer brands.

The founding team includes Prateek Sinha, Pratham Hegde, Mayank Jain, Amit Sinha, and Dr Rohit Saini, professionals with backgrounds spanning marketing, product, data science, and growth. The firm has also established an advisory board featuring Kirthiga Reddy, Vatsal Mehta, and Nikhil Naredi.

Over the past decade, consumer growth metrics have evolved from social media engagement and customer acquisition to profitability and IPO readiness, reshaping what businesses expect from consulting partners.

While traditional consulting firms have focused on strategy and agencies have handled creative and media work, many organisations continue to find it difficult to convert long-term strategies into measurable business results.

TheFifth.AI describes its model as a hybrid of consulting and operational expertise, combining growth strategy, brand and customer experience development, and cost optimisation through the use of AI-led systems and hands-on industry insight.

“Across hundreds of conversations with founders, CXOs, and investors, one pattern stood out: while traditional consulting firms bring immense strategic value, and agencies bring creative and media excellence, there remains a clear need for partners who can connect both ends, translating strategy into sustained execution,” said Prateek Sinha, Managing Partner and CEO of TheFifth.AI.

“TheFifth.AI was built differently to close that gap, bringing together the strategic rigour of consulting, the agility and expertise of operating teams, and the power of AI to deliver measurable business impact.”

Kirthiga Reddy, CEO of Verix, said, “I’ve known Prateek for a long time. His team’s application of AI, not just as a tool but as an intelligence layer across strategy, execution, and measurement, has the potential to meaningfully elevate how brands approach consumer marketing.” Reddy, the former Managing Director of Facebook India, was also the first woman Investment Partner at SoftBank.

“Having led global teams at Meta, I’ve seen how the gap between strategy and execution limits marketing impact worldwide. TheFifth.AI’s ground-up model, built by industry specialists, effectively bridges this divide,” added Vatsal Mehta, former Vice President at Meta, where he spent 15 years building the company’s global advertising business across Business Engineering, Creative, and Measurement.