Fulcrum Digital appoints Gulveen Kaur as Senior Vice President, Insurance

New Delhi: Fulcrum Digital has appointed Gulveen Kaur as Senior Vice President, Insurance, strengthening its leadership team as the company expands its focus on digital innovation and enterprise transformation within the insurance sector.

Kaur, who holds an MBA and FLMI certification, brings over two decades of experience across the insurance and IT industries in Asia. Before joining Fulcrum Digital, she was with Capgemini, where she managed delivery, client engagement, and operations for insurance and banking across Southeast Asia, based in Hong Kong.

She has also held senior positions at AXA HK, Manulife Asia, and MetLife, where she led platform development, digital transformation, and insurance modernisation initiatives.

In her new role, Kaur will head Fulcrum Digital’s global insurance practice, overseeing strategic and operational initiatives across products, services, and technology solutions.

Her responsibilities include enhancing the company’s insurance value proposition and expanding its presence across global markets, drawing on Fulcrum’s capabilities in digital engineering, automation, business services, and AI-driven solutions through its proprietary agentic AI platform.

“We are delighted to welcome Gulveen to the Fulcrum Digital family,” said Dhana Kumarasamy, Chief Executive Officer, Fulcrum Digital.

“Her deep domain expertise, strategic acumen, and proven leadership in driving digital transformation within the insurance industry will play a vital role in shaping our growth journey. We are confident that Gulveen will carry forward our commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients, while keeping innovation at the core of everything we do.”

Commenting on her appointment, Gulveen Kaur said, “I am thrilled to join Fulcrum Digital at a time when the insurance industry is embracing large-scale transformation. Fulcrum’s vision to blend technology, data, AI and customer-centric design aligns closely with my own belief in purposeful innovation and transformation. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to co-create impactful solutions that help insurers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

Kaur has previously led major policy administration implementations across P&C, life, employee benefits, and group insurance segments, including projects involving greenfield development, system migrations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Her experience also covers large-scale enterprise transformations across distribution, service operations, contact centres, cloud adoption, customer communication management, and digital process consulting for insurers across the Asia-Pacific region.