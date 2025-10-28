CNN-News18 unveils nominees for 15th Indian of the Year awards

New Delhi: CNN-News18 has announced the 15th edition of its flagship recognition, Indian of the Year (IOTY), which honours individuals who have made a significant impact across diverse fields.

The awards, scheduled for November 2025, will recognise achievements across nine categories including Entertainment, Sports, Business, and Climate Action.

Past recipients of the title include Shah Rukh Khan, Neeraj Chopra, and Virat Kohli. This year’s edition introduces new categories such as Global Indian, Influencer, and Iconic Woman Achiever to reflect India’s evolving cultural and professional landscape.

Nominees across the categories include figures such as D Gukesh, Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana, Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh, Falguni Nayar, Rajesh Jejurikar, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, and Payal Kapadia, among others.

The winners will be selected by a jury comprising Sanjiv Goenka, DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra, Prasoon Joshi, Mahesh Jethmalani, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Amitabh Kant, Shefali Shah, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Gagan Narang, and Lara Dutta.

Smriti Mehra, CEO, English & Business News, Network18, said, “The 15th edition of CNN-News18 Indian of the Year is a special milestone for all of us. It’s an opportunity to celebrate individuals whose passion, resilience, and creativity inspire millions across the country and beyond. Over the years, this platform has stood for more than just achievements; it’s about honouring those who lead with integrity and inspire generations.”

Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, added, “CNN-News18 Indian of the Year has always been about celebrating people who are shaping India’s future, and reaching its 15th edition feels like a moment to pause and appreciate that journey. This year, we’re introducing three new awards to reflect the changing world better, whether it’s Indians making a global impact, influencers reshaping conversations, or extraordinary women breaking barriers.”

The winners will be announced at the Indian of the Year Grand Finale in November 2025.