KidZania India appoints Piyush Patkie as Head (West), strategic brand partnerships

New Delhi: KidZania India has appointed Piyush Patkie as Head (West), Strategic Brand Partnerships.

In this role, she will lead the revenue and brand partnerships function, focusing on collaborations, sponsorship opportunities and experiential marketing initiatives that engage both children and parents.

With over 15 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Patkie has worked across organisations including Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Network18 and Radio Mirchi. Her background spans brand solutions, integrated sales, sponsorships and digital innovations, having led several large-scale branded content and marketing projects.

Commenting on the appointment, Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer, KidZania India, said, “We are excited to welcome Piyush to the KidZania leadership team. Her rich experience and solution-driven approach make her an ideal fit to drive our brand partnerships agenda forward. With her expertise, we look forward to unlocking new growth avenues and strengthening KidZania’s positioning as a unique experiential platform for brands.”

Expressing her views on the new role, Piyush Patkie, Head (West), Strategic Brand Partnerships, KidZania India, said, “I’m thrilled to join KidZania at such an exciting juncture. As a brand that seamlessly blends learning with fun, it offers incredible opportunities for innovative and meaningful brand integrations. Transitioning from a rich background in media, I’m eager to leverage my experience in brand storytelling and partnerships to build impactful collaborations that create value for our partners while delivering memorable experiences for children and families.”

Known for her strong industry relationships and cross-sector collaborations, Patkie has previously worked with brands in FMCG, BFSI, retail, telecom, lifestyle and consumer technology.

At KidZania, she will focus on developing immersive and value-driven brand integrations that enhance visitor experiences while fostering sustainable business partnerships.