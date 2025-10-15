Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 15, 2025

- Oct 15, 2025 15:49 IST
Aaj Tak to host ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak, Bihar’ ahead of state elections
The day-long event will feature senior political figures and analysts discussing governance, youth aspirations, and emerging socio-political challenges ahead of the Assembly polls.
- Oct 15, 2025 15:22 IST
JioHotstar faces widespread outage as users report login issues
The issue appears to have begun around noon, with complaints rapidly surfacing on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.
- Oct 15, 2025 15:16 IST
Brand masculinity meets screen misogyny in new Beardo campaign
The men's grooming brand's latest film celebrates authenticity and "unfiltered" masculinity, but the question is whether its choice of ambassador aligns with the message.
- Oct 15, 2025 15:00 IST
Edge by Titan celebrates time as art
At just 3.3 mm, Titan Edge's slimmest watch yet takes centre stage in a campaign that spotlights precision, patience, and the art of owning time without chasing it.
- Oct 15, 2025 13:14 IST
Anant Goenka to succeed Harsha Vardhan Agarwal as FICCI President-Elect for 2025–26
Goenka, who previously led CEAT as MD and CEO and has worked with Unilever and KEC International, holds degrees from Kellogg and Wharton.
- Oct 15, 2025 13:04 IST
LOTTE India appoints Debabrata Mukherjee as MD for Havmor Ice Cream
With over three decades of leadership experience, Mukherjee will oversee Havmor Ice Cream's portfolio, driving expansion and business development.
- Oct 15, 2025 12:31 IST
Dentsu India appoints Rohit Potphode Managing Partner for Sports and Entmt
Rohit Potphode will lead strategies at Dentsu India to connect brands with audiences and drive measurable results across sports and entertainment.
- Oct 15, 2025 12:28 IST
OpenAI to relax ChatGPT restrictions and introduce more human-like features
The new ChatGPT update will give users greater control over the AI's tone, personality, and access to mature content, including age-gated adult options.
- Oct 15, 2025 11:35 IST
Instagram rolls out interactive map to explore nearby posts and stories
The new Instagram Map allows users to explore nearby posts, stories and tagged locations while managing privacy and location sharing preferences.
- Oct 15, 2025 10:48 IST
Meta updates Instagram teen accounts with PG-13 rules
Meta says teens under 18 will be placed in a new 13+ setting with PG-13 aligned content, while parents can choose a stricter setting for more control.
- Oct 15, 2025 10:46 IST
Apple drops “Plus,” Apple TV+ becomes Apple TV
Apple briefly mentioned in a post about F1: The Movie that "Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity," without providing further details.
- Oct 15, 2025 10:43 IST
Elon Musk says X’s Grok will soon identify if a video is AI-generated
Musk said Grok's new capability will help identify where videos originate and detect AI traces, as fears mount over synthetic media used for impersonation and defamatio.
- Oct 15, 2025 10:41 IST
The One Club launches The One Show Indies for independent agencies
The One Show Indies is open exclusively to agencies with independent ownership: a minimum of 51% owned by founders or staff and no more than four physical offices.
- Oct 15, 2025 10:39 IST
These Indian companies hand out weeklong Diwali breaks as a new employee perk
Communications firms Elite Marque, Bconnect Communications and Embassy Group have granted a nine-day holiday; Farmley has declared a company-wide break from October 20 to 26.
- Oct 15, 2025 10:36 IST
Havas posts 3.8% organic growth in Q3 2025 and raises full-year guidance
The group posted net revenue of 656 million euros in Q3 2025, with APAC back to growth; FX headwinds offset by healthcare wins and top-client expansion.
- Oct 15, 2025 10:32 IST
WPP commits $400 million to Google AI for marketing at scale
A five-year pact deepens use of Google Cloud and generative AI in WPP Open to enable real-time personalisation, early access to models, privacy-first data collaboration and a scaled talent programme for clients.
- Oct 15, 2025 09:39 IST
ABD Maestro rewrites alcobev playbook with 40-40-20 marketing split and a no-TV mantra
For a category that has long leaned on proxy advertising, surrogate packaging and music festivals, Maestro's spending pattern tells an interesting story about how Indian Alcobev marketing is starting to evolve.
- Oct 15, 2025 09:27 IST
How 10-minute deliveries are secretly building brand loyalty
As per industry leaders, in the last year alone, ad spends on q-commerce platforms grew as much as 8–10x, accounting for up to 40% of some brands' total digital budgets.
- Oct 15, 2025 09:09 IST
Tarun Garg to lead Hyundai Motor India as first Indian MD and CEO
Garg, who joined Hyundai in January 2023, will succeed Unsoo Kim, who is returning to South Korea to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company from December 31, 2025.
