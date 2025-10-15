New Delhi: A clutch of companies across sectors are offering longer Diwali breaks in 2025 to prioritise employee well-being, with several announcing week-long or nine-day holidays around the October 20 festival date.

Delhi-based communications firm Elite Marque has granted a nine-day holiday from October 18 to 26, encouraging staff to disconnect from email and spend time with family. The decision was communicated by founder and CEO Rajat Grover in a company-wide note that drew wide coverage and positive employee reactions.

Healthy snacking brand Farmley has declared a company-wide break from October 20 to 26, linking the move to its wellness agenda and asking employees to return “recharged” after the festive week. The announcement also includes an internal engagement activity inviting staff to share holiday moments.

In real estate, Embassy Group has announced a nine-day festive break for employees from October 18 to 26, positioning the policy as a people-first initiative focused on mental well-being.

Excellent Publicity is also giving all its employees a 9-day break.Vaishal Dalal, Co-founder of Excellent Publicity, shared, “We often talk about progress, but true progress happens when people have the space to breathe and reflect. This break is our way of saying, take care of yourself, spend time with your loved ones, and come back recharged. It’s important to step away, to rest, and to remind ourselves what we’re working for in the first place.”

Manan Joshi, Co-founder, added, “When work never stops, your ideas stop flowing too. The desire to work grows when you rest, recharge, and live your life fully. Our people are our biggest strength, and their well-being will always come first. We hope this break gives them time to laugh with their families, make memories, and return not just rested, but happier. Because the moments spent with family, the quiet pauses, the small joys, they all come back to make our work better, richer, and more meaningful.”

Adding to the list, PR and communications consultancy Bconnect Communications has announced a nine-day Diwali break, free from deadlines and meetings, to let employees celebrate with loved ones.

Founder and Director Neha Bhari highlighted the initiative as a token of gratitude: “Our team is our greatest strength. Diwali is a celebration of love, light, and togetherness — and we want our people to experience it in its truest sense, with their families.”

These policies coincide with Diwali and the five-day festive cycle that begins with Dhanteras on October 18 and includes Lakshmi Puja on October 20. While time-off practices vary by company and industry, this year’s longer breaks reflect a broader conversation in corporate India about burnout, retention and empathetic workplace culture.

With Diwali on October 20 this year, extended corporate breaks effectively create a long pause that covers the key festive days through Bhai Dooj, allowing employees to travel and celebrate without work commitments.