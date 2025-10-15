Tarun Garg to lead Hyundai Motor India as first Indian MD and CEO

New Delhi: The Hyundai Motor India Ltd board has approved the elevation of its Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg as Managing Director and CEO from January 1, 2026, as part of its succession planning, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Garg will be the first Indian to occupy the position at the Indian arm of the South Korean auto major.

The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on Tuesday, "approved the succession plan for the Managing Director of the company", Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a late-night regulatory filing on BSE.

Under it, Garg will succeed Unsoo Kim, who is returning to South Korea to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company from December 31, 2025, it added.

Garg, currently serving as Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer, will take over the new role from January 1, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval and in the intervening period will be MD & CEO Designate.

Garg had joined HMIL in January 2023 from rival Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, where he began as a management trainee and rose through the ranks, holding various roles and ultimately becoming Executive Director of Marketing, Logistics, Parts and Accessories.