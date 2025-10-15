New Delhi: Apple is set to rebrand its Apple TV+ streaming service as simply Apple TV, according to a brief mention in a recent announcement.

The change was quietly noted in Apple’s post about F1: The Movie coming to its streaming platform on December 12. Apple wrote, “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity,” without providing further details.

At present, the change is not reflected elsewhere, which has led to some confusion given that the name Apple TV is already used for the company’s streaming app and hardware. This means users will be watching Apple TV content in the Apple TV app on Apple TV devices.

The update appears to be part of a broader effort to streamline the company’s naming conventions by consolidating all streaming-related services under a single label. While there has been no indication of a price change, the company had previously raised prices in August.

With the latest iOS 16.1 update introducing a colourfully tinted Apple TV icon, the rebrand could be implemented soon. Observers are awaiting further details on the update in the coming weeks.