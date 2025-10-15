New Delhi: Mozilla has added several new features to its Firefox browser, including integration with the AI-powered answer engine Perplexity, expanded browser profiles, and visual search powered by Google Lens.

Perplexity, now available globally on desktop, offers conversational answers with citations, allowing users to verify information without navigating multiple tabs.

According to the Mozilla blog, the update is intended to “give users choice,” enabling them to decide when or if they want to use an AI answer engine. The feature can be accessed via the unified search button in the address bar and is expected to roll out to the mobile app in the coming months.

Firefox Profiles are now available to all users, letting them create and switch between different browsing setups. Users can separate work and personal tabs, dedicate profiles for projects, or test extensions.

Mozilla explained that each profile runs independently, which helps prevent data from mixing between activities and supports cleaner organisation and improved focus. The company added that, like all its features, Profiles are built on Firefox’s strong privacy framework.

Mozilla has also introduced visual search powered by Google Lens, allowing users to search using images. By right-clicking an image and selecting “Search Image with Google Lens,” users can find similar items, places, or objects, copy, translate, or search text within images, and explore ideas for travel, learning, or research.

This feature currently works only on desktops with Google set as the default search engine, and Mozilla said it may expand visual search to mobile devices and potentially integrate it into the address bar.