New Delhi: LOTTE India Corporation has named Debabrata Mukherjee as Managing Director for its Ice Cream Division, Havmor Ice Cream.

In his new role, Mukherjee will oversee the strategic direction and business growth of LOTTE India’s ice cream portfolio, including innovation and expansion for Havmor Ice Cream, one of India’s established ice cream brands.

Mukherjee brings over three decades of experience in leadership, business strategy, marketing and innovation. Previously, he served as Managing Director and CEO of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh), where he also held the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Speaking on his appointment, Debabrata Mukherjee said, “I am delighted to join LOTTE India as the Managing Director for Havmor Ice Cream. I have spent a few years of my professional life in Seoul and have had the opportunity to experience the agility, innovation, and leadership that LOTTE is known for."

"I am really looking forward to the opportunity of building upon the huge legacy that the brand Havmor has created over the years in India and unlocking new frontiers of growth” he added.

Mukherjee has previously held senior leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company across India, South Korea, and South-West Asia for 20 years. He also led strategy and revenue growth initiatives at Hindustan Times and was associated with United Breweries Group, driving consumer-centric portfolio expansion.

At Emami Agrotech, he served as Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, overseeing the edible oils business and holding full P&L responsibility for the Foods division.