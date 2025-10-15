New Delhi: Elon Musk has announced that xAI’s Grok chatbot will soon be able to analyse videos on the internet to detect artificial intelligence (AI) signatures and trace their origins.

The xAI CEO said the new feature would allow Grok to research and help determine where a video came from, as concerns grow about the misuse of AI-generated content for impersonation and the spread of defamatory material.

Musk’s comments came in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by user Matt Walsh, who expressed concern about the rise of deepfake videos.

Walsh wrote“Within the next year or two , probably sooner anyone who hates you will be able to generate any kind of defamatory video of you doing or saying something awful, and it will be so indistinguishable from a real video that you simply won't ever be able to prove that it's fake. Literally nothing is being done to prevent this from happening. We can all see it coming, and our leaders are doing precisely nothing at all to stop it.”

@grok will be able to analyze the video for AI signatures in the bitstream and then further research the Internet to assess origin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2025

Replying to the post, Musk said: “@grok will be able to analyse the video for AI signatures in the bitstream and then further research the Internet to assess origin.”

Following Musk’s post, Grok’s official account on X shared more details on how the feature could work. The chatbot may be able to detect subtle AI-related traces in video bitstreams, such as irregularities in compression or generation patterns that are not visible to humans. It could also compare metadata, source trails, and online records to help verify the authenticity of a video.

Since its introduction in 2023, Grok AI has been central to Musk’s strategy to position xAI as a rival to OpenAI and Google in the artificial intelligence space. Earlier this year, Musk merged xAI with X to create closer integration between the two platforms, making Grok an essential part of the social media experience.

Users on X can already use Grok to fact-check posts, and Musk has indicated plans to replace the platform’s recommendation algorithm with Grok to deliver more tailored content. The chatbot also underpins Musk’s broader project to develop a Wikipedia alternative called “Grokipedia.”