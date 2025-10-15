New Delhi: Meta has announced that Instagram Teen Accounts will now be guided by PG-13 movie ratings, meaning content visible to teens will generally align with what they might see in a PG-13 film.
Teens under 18 will automatically be placed in the updated 13+ setting and cannot opt out without parental permission. For families seeking additional controls, Instagram is also introducing a stricter setting.
The company said it consulted thousands of parents worldwide to refine these changes, incorporating feedback to ensure the updated guidelines meet parental expectations. Instagram has stated that it will use age prediction technology to enforce content protections even if teens misrepresent their age.
According to Meta, the updated Teen Accounts build on existing protections and aim to restrict exposure to inappropriate material. Similar to a PG-13 movie, teens may occasionally encounter suggestive content or strong language, but the company said it is working to minimise these instances.
Instagram has revised its content policies to align more closely with PG-13 ratings. This includes not recommending or displaying posts with sexually suggestive content, graphic or disturbing imagery, adult products such as tobacco or alcohol, strong language, risky stunts, or material that could encourage harmful behaviour, including posts showing drug paraphernalia.
The changes extend across several features. Teens will be prevented from following accounts that consistently share age-inappropriate content, and any existing followings will have limited interaction.
Search results for sensitive topics will be further restricted to prevent exposure to mature content, and recommendations across Explore, Reels, Feed, and Stories will adhere to the updated guidelines. AI interactions for teens will also be guided by PG-13 standards.
For parents who prefer additional oversight, Instagram has introduced a ‘Limited Content’ setting. This stricter setting filters more content from Teen Accounts, including restricting the ability to see, leave, or receive comments, and will further limit AI interactions starting next year. Meta said that surveys indicate the majority of parents appreciate having this option.
Parents will continue to have opportunities to provide feedback. Instagram is running regular surveys asking parents to rate content for appropriateness, and is testing tools that allow parents to flag posts they believe should be hidden from teens. Feedback will be prioritised for review, and parents will be notified of the outcome.
The updated content settings will begin rolling out gradually in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, with full rollout expected by the end of the year. Meta plans to expand these protections globally and implement similar age-appropriate measures on Facebook in the future.