New Delhi: Instagram has rolled out a new interactive map feature that allows users to discover posts, stories and tagged locations nearby.

The update, called the Instagram Map, is designed to help users see what’s happening around them, connect with friends and explore local places through shared content.

When users access the feature for the first time, Instagram displays a prompt clarifying that location sharing is optional. The platform emphasises that no one can see a user’s location unless they choose to turn it on.

Once activated, the map shows posts and stories tagged at various locations, giving users a visual way to explore popular cafes, landmarks and events nearby.

The move brings Instagram closer to features already available on Snapchat. Snapchat’s Snap Map allows users to see the location of their friends and publicly submitted Snaps on a world map, discover local events, explore Snaps from around the world, and save places like restaurants and bars.

The new addition aims to make Instagram more discovery-oriented, blending social interaction with real-world exploration. Users can access the map through their profile or the Explore section, where they can view content from people they follow and discover trending spots.

Instagram says the feature also allows users to manage their privacy settings easily, ensuring they share their location only with trusted people.