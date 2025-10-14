New Delhi: WPP has expanded its partnership with Google, committing $400 million over five years to deepen the use of Google’s cloud and AI stack across WPP Open, the group’s AI-powered operating system and platform for marketing transformation.

The agreement was finalised in Mountain View at a meeting between WPP CEO Cindy Rose and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

The companies said the focus is on real-time personalisation at scale across creative, production, media, experience and commerce.

Under the deal, WPP will receive early access to Google’s latest generative models, including Veo and Imagen, integrated directly into WPP Open.

WPP said this is already accelerating campaign asset creation in days rather than weeks, with reported efficiency gains of up to 70% and a 2.5x increase in asset utilisation.

WPP Media’s Open Intelligence will run on Google Cloud’s AI products, powered by Google DeepMind models, to build and deploy bespoke audience models at speed.

AKQA’s “The Generative Store” is cited as an example, using Vertex AI to adapt product visuals and messaging dynamically for each consumer.

The partners also highlighted a privacy-first approach to data. Through InfoSum’s Bunkers available on Google Cloud Marketplace and integrated into WPP Open, WPP said clients can collaborate on insights without moving data.

Talent development is part of the plan. WPP’s Creative Technology Apprenticeship will expand with Google as the primary curriculum partner, aiming to train more than 1,000 early-career creative technologists by 2030, building on over 50 permanent placements since 2022.

The move is one of Rose’s first major initiatives since taking charge on September 1, 2025, and comes as global holding groups race to industrialise AI in marketing.

WPP said new solutions will be proven first inside Google’s own marketing operations before rolling out to clients.

Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP, said, "I'm incredibly excited about how our new and evolved partnership with Google will redefine what's possible for our clients. By delivering bespoke AI solutions and enabling hyper-relevant campaigns with unprecedented scale and speed, we're accelerating innovation across every facet of marketing to drive unparalleled growth and impact.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said, "Our expanded partnership with WPP is built on a shared vision to harness the power of generative and agentic AI to transform business outcomes. By enabling WPP to innovate on our AI-optimised technology stack, we are helping create the future of marketing technology for brands today."

Lorraine Twohill, SVP, Global Marketing, Google, said, "As an important partner to Google Marketing, WPP has been working closely with us on a number of AI tools and innovations built with Gemini — all focused on driving brand love and real business growth through truly helpful experiences that resonate with our billions of users around the world. I'm excited to continue exploring what marketing and storytelling look like in this new era, together".