New Delhi: Aaj Tak will host ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak, Bihar’ in Patna on Thursday, October 16, 2025, bringing together leading political figures and thinkers to discuss issues shaping the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in November.

The day-long event will feature high-energy conversations with key speakers, including Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation; Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Bihar State Election-in-Charge, BJP; Ravi Shankar Prasad, Former Union Minister and MP, Lok Sabha, BJP; Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Chief Patron, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular); Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries and National President, Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas); Tejashwi Yadav, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Senior Leader, RJD; Prashant Kishor, Founder, Jan Suraaj; Mukesh Sahani, Founder, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP); Upendra Kushwaha, MP, Rajya Sabha & President, Rashtriya Lok Morcha; Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media & Publicity Department, AICC; Rajesh Ranjan ‘Pappu Yadav’, MP, Lok Sabha, Purnia (Independent); and Kanhaiya Kumar, All India Congress Committee In-Charge, NSUI.

Panchayat Aaj Tak serves as an early forum for political dialogue in states going to polls, and the Bihar edition continues this tradition by providing a platform for leaders, analysts, and influential voices to engage in candid discussions.

The sessions will explore governance priorities, youth aspirations, emerging socio-political realities, and challenges ahead, offering perspectives on the state’s political and developmental trajectory in a critical election year.