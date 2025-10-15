New Delhi: JioHotstar faced a major outage on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users across India unable to access the service.
According to user reports on social media, the app suddenly logged them out and displayed “session expired” or “something went wrong” messages when they tried to log in again. Several users said they were unable to reset passwords or even access basic app features, suggesting a system-wide disruption.
The issue appears to have begun around noon, with complaints rapidly surfacing on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.
With netizens flocking to social media to register their issue, JioHotstar’s official X handle, responding to one user, wrote, “Dear Viewer, due to some unforeseen technical issue, some of our users may have issues while streaming content or accessing the platform. Appreciate your patience while we work to resolve the issue. We regret the inconvenience caused.”
Dear Viewer— JioHotstar_Helps (@hotstar_helps) October 15, 2025
Due to some unforeseen technical issue, some of our users may have issues while streaming content or accessing the platform. Appreciate your patience while we work to resolve the issue. We regret the inconvenience caused.
Regards,
Joy
JioHotstar Team
Screenshots of the broken application UI surfaced in abundance on social media:
As of Today, Jiostar looks like this pic.twitter.com/Jx7h5w7Zqc— El ن (@ElvisNu02462821) October 15, 2025
@JioHotstar are you observing issues. Can’t login into— Stuti Datanwala (@StutiDatanwala) October 15, 2025
app on TV, phone or browser. It has never happened before with hotstar. pic.twitter.com/Hg7uIb0SN6
One user marked Grok, in efforts to get some respite on the matter
What happened to #jiohotstar app?@grok@JioHotstar— Suvitha (@SuvithaRajamani) October 15, 2025
To this, Grok replied, “It seems JioHotstar is facing a widespread outage today, October 15, 2025, with users reporting app loading failures, network errors, and missing search icons. The company has acknowledged technical issues and is working to resolve them. Check their official channels for updates.”
It seems JioHotstar is facing a widespread outage today, October 15, 2025, with users reporting app loading failures, network errors, and missing search icons. The company has acknowledged technical issues and is working to resolve them. Check their official channels for updates.— Grok (@grok) October 15, 2025
At the time of writing, JioHotstar had not released an official statement addressing the outage or providing an estimated time for service restoration. Some users noted that while the app was not functioning, the website occasionally loaded, though with limited access to content.
Tuesday’s outage has raised questions about backend stability during the platform’s migration phase. The timing also drew user frustration, as the disruption coincided with festive-season releases and ongoing live sports streams, key traffic drivers for the platform.