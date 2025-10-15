New Delhi: ET NOW, an English business news channel, has announced a week-long Diwali programming special titled “Samvat 2082: Save, Invest, Prosper.” Scheduled to run until October 20, the coverage will culminate with the Grand Muhurat Trading session on October 21.

The programming will explore investment strategies, market trends, and consumer behaviour during the festive season, which coincides with GST rate cuts across key sectors and government measures to ease household financial pressures.

The special will feature a series of programmes, including Investment Gurus, which brings together investors such as Atul Suri (Marathon Trends), Hiren Ved (Alchemy Capital), Venugopal Garre (Bernstein), Ramesh Damani (Member, BSE), and Rajeev Thakkar (CIO, PPFAS Mutual Fund), analysing market philosophies and outlooks for Samvat 2082.

Consumption Pulse will examine festive spending across sectors including automobiles, FMCG, retail, jewellery, and real estate. Industry figures such as Santosh Iyer (Mercedes-Benz India), Pushpa Bector (DLF Retail), Harsh Mariwala (Marico), B Thiagarajan (Blue Star), Manoj Verma (Bikaji Foods) and Neeraj Walia (Montblanc India) will discuss trends shaping India’s consumption story.

Deal or No Deal will respond to viewer stock queries, while dual editions of Fund’tastic Managers will present strategies from fund leaders including Radhika Gupta (Edelweiss MF), Aniruddha Naha (PGIM India), Aashish Somaiyaa (WhiteOak Capital), Prashant Jain (3P Investment Managers) and Sailesh Raj Bhan (Nippon India MF).

Other features include Commodity Central, tracking gold, silver, energy, and agricultural trends, and Cracker Stocks, which identifies short, medium, and long-term market opportunities.

The week also includes one-hour and primetime programmes. On October 15 at 4:30 PM, ET NOW Realty Reckoner will examine real estate across metros and emerging cities, including rentals, REITs, and property as an asset class.

On October 17 at 7:00 PM, The Ultimate Snakes & Ladders will review India’s financial markets over the past year, highlighting corrections, milestones, and shifts in investor sentiment.

The special concludes on October 21 with the Grand Muhurat Trading session from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, featuring market experts Nilesh Shah (Envision Capital), Sunil Singhania (Abakkus Asset Manager LLP) and Vijay Kedia (Private Investor) leading live trading coverage and sharing insights on wealth creation for the new Samvat year.